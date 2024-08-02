BSEB Class 10, 12 dummy registration card 2025 released, direct link to download and important details here

The Secondary Board of Education, Bihar (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for students who have registered online for the Intermediate (Class 12) and matriculation (Class 10) annual examinations, in 2025. Candidates can download the same by visiting the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB dummy registration card 2025 for Class 10 and 12 annual exams can be downloaded from the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. (HT file image)

Candidates will have to enter their details to download the dummy registration card, such as the School Code, candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth.

The BSEB stated that the candidates or heads of educational institutes can report any errors in the dummy registration card and request corrections of the same latest by August 14, 2024.

Furthermore, the exam conducting body said that only short spelling errors in the name of the students or that of their parents, errors related to their photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subject, etc., will be corrected.

It may be mentioned here that the last date for candidates who have not registered yet is August 5, 2024, whereas the last date of payment is August 2, 2024.

Candidates can also contact helpline numbers 0612-2230039 for Intermediate and 0612-2232074 for Matric, in case of any inconvenience.

How to download a dummy registration card:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the home page, click on the Secondary Exam tab and select Registration.

Click on the link titled ‘Secondary Registration 2024 for Exam 2025.’

Click on the Dummy Registration Card print link.

Enter your credentials to log in.

Check the dummy registration card displayed on the screen,

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

