UGC NET 2024 subject-wise re-examination schedule released, exams set to commence on August 21

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the detailed schedule for the re-examination of UGC-NET 2024. As per an official notice released by the Agency, the UGC NET 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 21 to September 4, 2024. UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the re-examination from August 21, 2024.(HT file image)

The NTA said in the notice, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in CBT, mode between 21st August 2024 to 04th September 2024.”

Further, the NTA also informed that the notification regarding intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the Agency’s official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in prior to 10 days of the examination.

As per the latest schedule, the exam will be held in two shifts, each with a duration of three hours. The first shift will begin from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

It may be mentioned here that on June 18, the NTA issued a press release saying it successfully conducted the UGC NET June exam for 9.08 lakh candidates. However, a day later, the Education Ministry informed that it had received inputs that the integrity of the exam might have been compromised and the test had been cancelled.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared that a question paper for the test was leaked on the darknet.

Notably, the NTA used to conduct the UGC NET examination for assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions in the CBT mode until last time. However, the Agency announced earlier this year that the June exam will be held in pen and paper mode and a single day.

The examination on June 18 was conducted in two shifts. Session one was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, whereas session two began from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For queries and the latest updates about admit cards for UGC NET 2024 and other information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA.