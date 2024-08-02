Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Farm Assistant Grade II (Veterinary) posts, know eligibility, pay scale and more

Kerala Public Service Commission, Kerala PSC, has announced applications for the recruitment of Farm Assistant Grade II (Veterinary). Candidates who are interested in applying for the position can submit their applications on the official website at keralapsc.gov.in. Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for the post of Farm Assistant Grade II (Veterinary) before September 4, 2024.

Notably, the deadline to submit the online applications is September 4, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that as per the official notification, the commission aims to fill a total of 33 posts under the department of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University, through the recruitment drive.

Those interested in applying for the posts must meet certain eligibility criteria as prescribed by the commission. These are as follows:

AGE LIMIT:

18-36 years.

The notification states, “Only candidates born between 02.01.1988 and 01.01.2006 (both dates included) are eligible to apply for this post with usual relaxation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Communities.”

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Plus two or its equivalent qualification.

Diploma in Poultry Production/Dairy Science/Laboratory Techniques.

Or B.Sc. P.P.B.M Degree from a Govt. recognized institution.

SCALE OF PAY AND METHOD OF RECRUITMENT

As per the notification, the scale of pay has been set at ₹27,900 to 63,700, and eligible candidates will be recruited directly.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Candidates interested in applying for Farm Assistant Grade II (Veterinary) posts and submit their applications by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission at keralapsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have registered can apply by logging on to their profile using their User ID and password.

Click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective posts in the Notification Link to apply for the post. Upload photograph taken after 31.12.2014.

Candidates who have created a new Profile from 01.01.2024 should upload their Photograph taken within 6 months, states the commission.

The name of the candidate and the date of the photograph taken should be printed legibly at the bottom portion.

The photograph once uploaded meeting all requirements shall be valid for 10 years from the date of uploading.

Before the final submission of the application on the profile candidates must ensure the details entered by them are correct.

The application submitted is provisional and cannot be deleted or altered after submission.

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website of Kerala PSC.