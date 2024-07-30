RRB JE 2024 registration for 7951 posts begins, link to apply on rrbapply.gov.in

RRB JE 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online registration cum application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), Chemical Supervisors (Research), Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) under employment notice CEN No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their forms for RRB JE 2024 at rrbapply.gov.in. The application deadline is August 29. RRB JE 2024 registration for 7951 posts begins (rrbapply.gov.in, screenshot)

RRB JE 2024: Direct link to apply

RRB JE 2024: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 7,951 vacancies in the Indian Railway. Of these, 17 vacancies are for Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research posts under RRB Gorakhpur. The remaining 7,934 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant posts.

As per the schedule, the window for correction in application forms and payment of the modification fee will open from August 30 to September 8.

To apply for these posts, the candidates must be between 18-36 years old as on January 1, 2025.

Each candidate is allowed to apply to only one RRB and they must submit only one common application form each, even if they are opting for multiple posts, an official statement said. To know more about the post-wise eligibility criteria, check the notification here.

RRB JE 2024: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done through a two-stage computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME) of the shortlisted candidates.

There will be 1/3rd negative marking in the computer based test.

Application fee

RRB JE 2024 application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates and ₹500 for all others. A part of the fee, after the deduction of bank charges, will be refunded after appearing in the 1st CBT.

For further details about RRB JE and the latest updates, the candidates should visit the official websites of their respective RRBs.