RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Notification for 7951 posts out at rrbald.gov.in, details here

Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs has invited applications for Junior Engineer posts. The detailed notification is available on the official website on RRB Allahabad at rrbald.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts in the organization. RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Notification for 7951 posts out, details here (Rajkumar)

The registration process will start on July 30 and will end on August 29, 2024. The modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee will open on August 30 and will end on September 8, 2024. Read below for vacancy details, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research: 17 posts

Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant: 7934 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit should be between 18 to 36 years for all posts. The educational qualification can be checked in the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME). The computer based test will be of two stages- first stage and second stage. There will be negative marking @1/3 rd mark of allotted mark for every wrong answer in CBT.

Application Fee

All candidates: Out of this fee of ₹500/-, an amount of ₹400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.

Other category candidates: This fee of ₹250/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in 1st stage CBT. Online fee payment only through internet banking, debit/credit cards or UPI will be accepted. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.