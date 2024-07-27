SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024: Registration for 2006 approx. vacancies begin at ssc.gov.in, direct link here
SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 registration begins for 2006 approx. vacancies at ssc.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.
Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the posts is till August 17, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill approx. 2006 vacancies in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: July 26
- Closing date of application: August 17
- Closing date for making online fee payment: August 18
- Correction window dates: August 27 to August 28, 2024
- Computer Based Test: October-November 2024
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
- Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2024
- Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2024
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 17.08.2024.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of computer based test. The CBT will comprise of subjects including General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. The total exam duration is for 2 hours. Question paper will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only by online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
