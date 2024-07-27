SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024: Registration for 2006 approx. vacancies begin at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

The last date to apply for the posts is till August 17, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill approx. 2006 vacancies in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: July 26

Closing date of application: August 17

Closing date for making online fee payment: August 18

Correction window dates: August 27 to August 28, 2024

Computer Based Test: October-November 2024

Direct link to apply for SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2024

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2024

Also Read: Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2438 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link here

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 17.08.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer based test. The CBT will comprise of subjects including General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. The total exam duration is for 2 hours. Question paper will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only by online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.