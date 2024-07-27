 SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024: Registration for 2006 approx. vacancies begin at ssc.gov.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024: Registration for 2006 approx. vacancies begin at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 27, 2024 08:14 AM IST

SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 registration begins for 2006 approx. vacancies at ssc.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)
SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

The last date to apply for the posts is till August 17, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill approx. 2006 vacancies in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: July 26
  • Closing date of application: August 17
  • Closing date for making online fee payment: August 18
  • Correction window dates: August 27 to August 28, 2024
  • Computer Based Test: October-November 2024

Direct link to apply for SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

  • Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2024
  • Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2024

Also Read: Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2438 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link here

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 17.08.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer based test. The CBT will comprise of subjects including General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. The total exam duration is for 2 hours. Question paper will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only by online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024: Registration for 2006 approx. vacancies begin at ssc.gov.in, direct link here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On