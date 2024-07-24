Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2438 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link here

Southern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2438 posts in the organization. Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2438 posts, link here

The registration process was started on July 22 and will end on August 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/ E-ITI, MLT respectively. The upper age if relaxable by 3 years for OBC category, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for persons with disability (PwBD).

Educational Qualification

Fitter, Welder: Candidates should have passed 10th class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system of education.

Medical Laboratory Technicians: Candidates should have passed 12th class examination under 10+2 system of education with physics, chemistry and biology (with minimum of 50% aggregate marks).

The minimum 50% marks in SSLC is not applicable for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

Selection Process

Taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both for preparing merit list in the selection.

Processing Fee

A processing fee of ₹100/- + service charges as applicable (non-refundable) is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/ Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Southern Railway.