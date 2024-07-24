SSC CGL 2024: Last date to apply for 17727 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL 2024) today, July 24. Eligible candidates can apply for it on ssc.gov.in or use the link given below to access the application portal. SSC CGL 2024: Last date to apply today on ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

The fee payment window will close tomorrow, July 25

A total of 17,727 of various user departments will be filled through SSC CGL 2024.

SSC CGL 2024: Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2024: Important dates to know

Application window: June 24 to July 24

Last date for fee payment: July 25

Correction window: August to to 11

Tier 1 examination (tentative): September-October

Tier 2 examination (tentative): December, 2024.

SSC CGL 2024: Eligibility

The age limit varies from post to post. For some, it is 18-30 years; for some other posts, it is 18-32 and 18-27 years, and for a few posts, it is 20-30 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is August 1.

The educational qualification requirements are also different for different posts. Candidates should carefully read the eligibility conditions given in the notification before applying for the examination.

SSC CGL 2024: Application fee

To apply for SSC CGL 2024, candidates need to pay ₹100 as the application fee. However, women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted.

SSC CGL 2024: About the selection process

The SSC CGL selection process includes a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE) and a document verification round. Details about the CBE such as exam pattern and syllabus are mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who clear the CBE will be called for document verification by the user departments.

SSC CGL 2024: Qualifying marks

To pass the examination, candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to score 30 per cent or more marks. For OBC and EWS categories, it is 25 per cent and for all other categories, it is 20 per cent.

The maximum percentage of errors allowed (minimum qualifying standards) in the exam are 20 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 30 per cent for all other categories.

For further information about SSC CGL 2024, check the notification here.