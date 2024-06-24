SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Notification for 17727 posts released on ssc.gov.in, direct link to apply, details here
The Staff Selection Commission has released the official recruitment notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024. Check details here.
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the official recruitment notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination today, June 24. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the examinations can submit their applications on the official website at ssc.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the deadline to submit the applications is July 24, 2024.
DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SSC CGL 2024
Following are the important dates:
- Last date and time for making online fee payments: July 25, 2024, till 11 PM.
- Correction window and online fee payment: August 10 to August 11, 2024, till 11 PM.
- Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination): Sep-Oct 2024.
- Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer-Based Examination): December 2024
Age eligibility:
- For the posts for which the age limit is 18-27 years: Should be born not earlier than August 2, 1997, and not later than August 1, 2006.
- For the posts for which the age limit is 20-30 years: Should be born not earlier than August 2, 1994, and not later than August 1, 2004.
- For the posts for which the age limit is 18-30 years: Should be born not earlier than August 2, 1994, and not later than August 1, 2006.
- For the posts for which the age limit is 18-32 years: Should be born not earlier than August 2, 1992, and not later than August 1, 2006.
Age relaxations:
- SC/ST: 5 years
- OBC: 3 years
- PwBD (Unreserved): 10 years
- PwBD (OBC): 13 years
- PwBD (SC/ST): 15 years
Notably, through the examination, the commission aims to fill tentatively 17727 vacancies. The final number of vacancies will be determined in due course, said the commission in the notification.
Candidates can refer to the official notice by clicking on this link.
