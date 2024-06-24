CTET 2024 exam city slips released on ctet.nic.in, direct link to download and other important details

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the exam city slips for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 scheduled to be held on July 7. Candidates appearing in the exam can check/download the exam city slip from the official website at ctet.nic.in. CTET 2024 exam city slips released on ctet.nic.in. Download via direct link.

To download the exam city slip from the official website, candidates will need to enter details such as their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the space provided.

The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located, and this document will not be required on the day of examination.

With the release of the city slips, candidates now look forward to the release of the CTET admit cards that is expected to be released on the official website soon.

The CTET admit cards will mention the name of the exam centre, paper timing and other details. On the test day, candidates must bring a copy of the CTET admit card along with a valid photo ID and other prescribed documents.

Steps to download CTET 2024 Exam City Slips