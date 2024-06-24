Enhance your leadership skills with IIMC's Executive Programme in Leadership and Management!

In a dynamic and often volatile business environment, the need to have good leaders in any organisation can’t be over emphasized. This crucial soft skill not only impacts your career trajectory notably, it is a significant marker for an organisation’s growth as well IIMC's Executive Programme in Leadership and Management

IIM Calcutta's Executive Programme in Leadership and Management offers a targeted approach to career advancement for senior professionals. It prepares the ground for sharpening critical skills in strategic thinking, decision-making, and team management. Focusing on leadership development, it empowers professionals to become more effective managers, drive innovation, guide long-term goals, and motivate their teams for organizational success. Such future-ready leaders are able to better anticipate, prepare for, and respond to disruptions.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

If you are a senior professional keen on taking your career to the next level, then you ought to consider IIM Calcutta's Executive Programme in Leadership and Management. Whether you are a senior professional with over 10 years of experience, keen on upskilling to lead your team better and achieve your company’s strategic goals, or a business entrepreneur seeking to enhance your strategic thinking and leadership capabilities, this programme is an ideal option.By opting for IIM Calcutta, you will have access to expertise from a globally recognized institution, consistently ranked among India's top business schools (including No. 1 by Fortune and BT-MDRA in 2023). Suffice to say, IIM Calcutta is at the forefront of business education in India.

This programme offers top-tier education tailored for seasoned leaders. It equips them to come up with innovative and agile strategies and insights that are vital for success of any business.Here are some of the key features of this programme that sets it apart:

Faculty-guided Capstone Project: You have the opportunity to apply your knowledge in real-world scenarios, receive feedback and exhibit your findings. In addition to honing practical skills, you will also get valuable insights from industry experts.

Immersive Campus Learning: Engage in two 10-day immersive sessions at IIM Calcutta, and delve deep into advanced leadership concepts and hands-on learning.

Industry-focused Curriculum: Get access to live sessions with IIMC faculty and exposure to global trends and cultivate leadership and management competencies.

IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni: On course completion, attain the esteemed alumni status, and unlock opportunities for professional connections, continuous learning and industry acclaim.



Peer-to-peer learning and networking: Connect and work with experienced peers, gain valuable insights, find potential partners, and opportunities for professional growth. All this happens through shared experiences and networks.

Real-world case studies: Hone your skills relevant to the programme with real-world case studies. Apply acquired knowledge to real-life situations for impactful learning.

Each course should outline clear learning outcomes to ensure participants comprehend the benefits and achievements upon completing the programme. This course equips professionals with a comprehensive understanding of global business trends, imparts improved skills and enhanced knowledge, providing clarity on what to anticipate. Here's what you can expect:

This programme empowers participants to comprehend the competitive landscape better in today’s wired, digital era. It helps professionals make well-informed strategic choices and fuel company's growth.

It helps gain the ability to visualize and make decisions that support and bolster their teams and organizations, facilitating rapid growth.

Hone strategic thinking to lead effectively in a complex, uncertain business landscape. Develop insights into modern business dynamics for better collaboration, both internally and externally.

Nurture a company culture, conducive to long-term survival, innovation and supporting of new ideas.

Better handling of financial relationships and expectations by developing the skills to understand boardrooms dynamics.

Programme details

Duration: 1 Year | Live Online

Programme Fee: INR 6,50,000

Application Fee: INR 3,000 + GST

Intended for: Any Graduates/ Diploma Holders (10+2+3)/ Post Graduates with minimum of 10 years of full-time work experience .

Are you envisioning yourself as a leader who inspires teams, drives innovation, and conquers complex challenges? The IIM Calcutta Executive Programme in Leadership and Management is here to equip you with the tools and knowledge to bring that vision to life. Click here to learn more about participating in this transformative programme..

About IIMC

IIM Calcutta's Executive Education programmes meet the needs of experienced working professionals and practising managers interested in advancing their cross-functional skills, strategic vision and superior management expertise. These programmes are designed to equip our participants to question existing assumptions, identify emerging opportunities, solve complex business problems, enhance operational performance, improve productivity, and build a sustainable competitive advantage. Whether through face-to-face interactions and live online sessions with faculty and industry thought leaders or working collaboratively with experienced peers, you'll achieve and exceed your learning aspirations with an acquired proficiency to tackle today's most complex business challenges.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies and governments across the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.





