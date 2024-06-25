SSC CGL 2024 notification out for 17727 vacancies, registration underway on ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2024. This year, the recruitment drive will fill approximately 17727 vacancies, online registration for which has started on ssc.gov.in. The application deadline is July 24. Check important dates, eligibility and other details below. Also read: SSC GD result 2024 live updates. SSC CGL 2024 notification released, registration begins (ssc.gov.in, screenshot)

SSC CGL 2024: Important dates

Application started on: June 24

Application ends on: July 24

Last date for fee payment: July 25

Application form correction window: August 10 to 11

Tentative schedule for tier 1 examination: September-October

Tentative schedule for tier 2 examination: December, 2024.

SSC CGL 2024: Age limit and educational qualifications

Depending on the post, the age limit is either 18-30 years, 20 to 30 years, 18-32 years or 18 to 27 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit will be August 1, 2024 and a relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates. Similarly, the educational qualification requirements also vary from post to post. The candidates can check the notification for detailed information.

SSC CGL 2024: Application fee

The application fee for SSC CGL2024 is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the application fee.

SSC CGL 2024: Selection process

The candidates will be selected through a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a document verification round. The scheme of the computer based examination and syllabus have been mentioned in the notification.

Document verification will be done by the user departments after the declaration of final results, the commission said.

The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 20 per cent for all other categories. The maximum percentage of errors allowed (minimum qualifying standards) are 20 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 30 per cent for all other categories.

For the detailed notification and the application link, visit the commission's website here.