Monday, June 24, 2024
    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Scores expected soon on ssc.gov.in, here's how to download when released, check updates

    June 24, 2024 7:49 PM IST
    Follow the blog for all the latest updates on the SSC Constable GD examination results 2024.
    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon on ssc.gov.in.
    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon on ssc.gov.in. (HT file image)

    The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is expected to soon release the result of the SSC Constable GD examination. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates should note that the old website of SSC (ssc.nic.in) will not have the result link....Read More

    The SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination for SSC GD from February 20 to 7 March 2024 and a re-examination was held on March 30. Furthermore, the provisional answer key was released, and an objection window was provided in April.

    The recruitment examination was held for Constable General Duty vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.

    According to the final vacancy list, a total of 46617 vacancies will be filled at the user organizations. Of these, 12076 are for BSF, 13632 are for CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.

    Once the results are declared, qualifying candidates will appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification rounds. The SSC will share details of these rounds later.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SSC GD Results 2024

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 24, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Next step after result declaration

    Selected candidates will appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds.

    June 24, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Septs to check results on mobile

    Open the SSC website ssc.gov.in on your phone's internet browser.

    Open the results tab and select the exam name.

    Open the result PDF and check your selection status using roll number.

    June 24, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Website where result will not be out

    Candidates should note that the old website of SSC (ssc.nic.in) will not include the result link.

    June 24, 2024 7:41 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    The Computer Based Examination for SSC GD was conducted from February 20 to 7 March 2024 and a re-examination was held on March 30.

    June 24, 2024 7:41 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: About examination

    The SSC GD Exam 2024 was held for Constable General Duty vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.

    June 24, 2024 7:29 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Vacancy break-up

    12076 are for BSF

    13632 are for CISF

    9410 are for the CRPF

    1926 are for SSB

    6287 are for ITBP

    2990 are for AR,

    296 are for SSF

    June 24, 2024 7:28 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: What is the total number of vacancy

    A total of 46617 vacancies will be filled at the user organizations through the SSC GD exam.

    June 24, 2024 7:26 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores when released

    The SSC GD Results will be made availabe on ssc.gov.in

    June 24, 2024 7:25 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: How to check scores when released

    Go to the results page.

    Open the Constable GD CBT result link.

    A PDF containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

    Check your result.

    June 24, 2024 7:24 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Credentials required to check scores

    The SSC GD CBE result will be shared in a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates. After the result is announced, the candidates can go to ssc.gov.in, download the PDF and check their results using roll numbers.

    June 24, 2024 7:16 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon

    The SSC GD Results 2024 is expected to be released soon.

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Scores expected soon on ssc.gov.in, here's how to download when released, check updates
