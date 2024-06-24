SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Scores expected soon on ssc.gov.in, here’s how to download when released, check updates
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is expected to soon release the result of the SSC Constable GD examination. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates should note that the old website of SSC (ssc.nic.in) will not have the result link....Read More
The SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination for SSC GD from February 20 to 7 March 2024 and a re-examination was held on March 30. Furthermore, the provisional answer key was released, and an objection window was provided in April.
The recruitment examination was held for Constable General Duty vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.
According to the final vacancy list, a total of 46617 vacancies will be filled at the user organizations. Of these, 12076 are for BSF, 13632 are for CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.
Once the results are declared, qualifying candidates will appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification rounds. The SSC will share details of these rounds later.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Next step after result declaration
