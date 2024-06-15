SSC CGL 2024 Live: Notification for Combined Graduate Level exam awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL 2024 Notification likely soon. Candidates who want to check the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 application can find the notification on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after it is released. Earlier, the SSC CGL 2024 notification was scheduled to be released on June 11, 2024, which has been postponed. The reason for the postponement of the release of the notification has not been disclosed by the Commission yet....Read More
Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
In 2023, the SSC CGL notification was released on April 3. The last date to apply was till May 3, 2024. A total of 8415 vacancies will be filled in various departments. Follow the blog for latest updates on notification, eligibility, selection process and others.
SSC CGL 2024 Live: Educational Qualification
SSC CGL 2024 Live: The educational qualification for all the posts is Bachelor's Degree.
SSC CGL 2024 Live: Websites to check
ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL 2024 Live: How to apply
Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on apply link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will get SSC CGL 2024 registration link at the bottom of the page.
Click on the link and fill in the required details.
Once registration is done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CGL 2024 Live: Details about 2023
SSC CGL 2024 Live: In 2023, the SSC CGL notification was released on April 3. The last date to apply was till May 3, 2024. A total of 8415 vacancies will be filled in various departments.
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Why is eam conducted?
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Official release date
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Earlier, the SSC CGL 2024 notification was scheduled to release on June 11, 2024, which has been postponed. The reason for postponement of the release of the notification has not been disclosed by the Commission yet.
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Where to check notification ?
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Candidates who want to check the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 application can find the notification on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after it is released.
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: Date and time
SSC CGL 2024 Notification Live: The Combined Graduate Level exam notification is awaited. The official date to release is June 11, 2024.