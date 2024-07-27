LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 200 posts at lichousing.com, direct link here

Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited, LIC HFL has invited applications for Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of LIC Housing at lichousing.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organization. LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 200 posts, direct link here (Reuters File Photo)

The registration process begins on July 25 and will end on August 14, 2024. The call letters for online examination can be downloaded 7 to 14 days prior to examination. The Junior Assistant online examination will be conducted in September 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be a graduate (minimum aggregate 60% marks) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central Government. The age limit should be between 21 to 28 years of age. The age limit should be between 21 to 28 years which means ‘not below 21 years and not above 28 years’ as on 01.07.2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2003 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online examination and interview. Online examination will be of objective type, multiple choice of total two hours duration comprising the following sections: English language, Logical reasoning, General awareness, Numerical ability and Computer skill. The total number of questions is 200 and maximum marks is 200. The online examination will be in English language only. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the online examination.

The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination as well as the Interview.

Application fee

The application fee is ₹800/-. GST @ 18% will be charged on Application Fee. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.