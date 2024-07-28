RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Check eligibility, pay scale, selection process and other important details

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, released the recruitment notification for 7951 Junior Engineer posts. Candidates interested in applying for the positions can submit their application forms on the official RRB websites of their respective states. RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Know about eligibility, pay scale, selection process and more. (HT file image)

As per the notification, the registration process will start on July 30 and will end on August 29, 2024. The modification window for corrections in the application form with payment of the modification fee will open on August 30 and will end on September 8, 2024.

In this article, we will look at the details of the recruitment process – from eligibility to marking pattern and more.

VACANCY DETAILS:

Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant: 7934 vacancies

Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research: 17 vacancies (RRB Gorakhpur only).

Also read: ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 result expected tomorrow on icai.nic.in, details here

INSTRUCTIONS FOR FILLING APPLICATION FORMS

Before filling out the application forms, candidates must ensure that they possess/fulfill all the prescribed educational and technical qualifications for the post on or before the closing date for submitting the forms. Candidates waiting for results of prescribed educational/technical qualifications are not eligible to apply, said the board.

Each candidate can apply to only one RRB and only one common online application should be submitted by a candidate for any or all of the notified posts as per their eligibility.

Applications should be submitted only through any of the official RRB websites. The selection of RRB once exercised shall be final, and application to more than one RRB will lead to rejection of all the applications.

Eligibility of the candidates will be provisional based on details furnished by the candidates in the online application. The RRB said that it will not undertake detailed scrutiny of applications for eligibility, therefore, candidature will be accepted only provisionally subject to fulfilling basic eligibility criteria as required.

A candidate will be disqualified if at any stage of recruitment or after it is found that the information furnished by him/her is incorrect, has suppressed any relevant information, or does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post.

Mere issue of e-call letter to the candidates will not imply that their candidature has been finally accepted by the RRBs, said the board.

RRBs will conduct verification of eligibility conditions (with reference to the original documents) only after the candidates have qualified in all the stages of examination and are shortlisted for Document Verification.

Candidates should have their active mobile number and a valid personal e-mail ID as RRBs will send all recruitment-related communications only through SMS and/or e-mail.

Also read: MHT CET Counselling 2024: Registration window closes today, last chance to apply at fe2024.mahacet.org

AGE CRITERIA:

18 - 36 years, as of 01.01.2025.

Relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

The date of birth filled in the application should be the same as recorded in the candidate’s Matriculation / SSLC or an equivalent certificate.

PAY SCALE:

Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA): Level 6 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix.) with initial pay of ₹ 35,400/-, plus other allowances admissible at that time.

35,400/-, plus other allowances admissible at that time. Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research: Level 7 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix.) with initial pay of ₹ 44,900/-, plus other allowances admissible at that time.

Also read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Important notice issued to all candidates, application window to reopen

STAGES OF EXAM:

Two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME).

CBT 1: Total 100 questions in 90 minutes. (120 minutes for PwBD candidates)

CBT 2: Total 150 questions in 120 minutes. (160 minutes for PwBD candidates)

NEGATIVE MARKING:

There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark of the allotted mark for every wrong answer in the CBT mode exam.

APPLICATION FEE

All candidates: ₹ 500. Candidates will be refunded ₹ 400 duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.

500. Candidates will be refunded 400 duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st stage CBT. Reserved category candidates: The fee is 250 which will be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.

Online fee payment can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards or UPI will be accepted. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate.

For more details, candidates can visit the RRBs' official website.