Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Important notice issued to all candidates, application window to reopen

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), through a recent notification, informed that it would allow new registrations for admission to medical, dental and Ayush courses after receiving the NEET UG data from the Department of Medical Education. Candidates who could not submit their forms for Karnataka NEET UG counselling before will get another chance to do it on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA. Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: KEA to reopen application window (KEA official website, screenshot)

KEA is responsible for holding NEET UG counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats in Karnataka.

“Online portal will be enabled for new registration for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses to the candidates who have not registered earlier, only after receipt of UG NEET data from the department of Medical Education,” KEA said in its notification.

The KEA had previously informed that the UGCET or KCET application form was a common form for all candidates, meaning those who wanted to join a medical course had to fill out the KCET form.

Noting that many candidates had requested the reopening of the application window for Medical and allied courses (Dental, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy), the KEA provided eligible candidates with a second opportunity to submit their forms after the announcement of NEET UG results.

Now, the KEA has announced a third chance for candidates who could not submit their forms during the previous windows.

In its recent notification, the KEA also said that those who have already submitted their forms for Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses can enter the reservation details, if any.

“…portal is enabled from 24-07-2024 to the candidates who have already submitted the UGCET-2024 application; to enter the reservations pertaining to Minority Linguistic, Minority Religious, NRI Ward, St. Johns Medical College (RC-1 to RC-8) which are applicable to medical and dental courses and for Medical, Dental and AYUSH course selection. Eligible candidates can enter the details of Minority Linguistic, Minority Religious, NRI Ward, St. Johns Medical College (RC-1 to RC-8) and select the course up to 29-07-2024. Such candidates have to submit the relevant original documents / certificates for verification as per rules,” the KEA said.

The document verification will be conducted along with the newly registered candidates and the verification dates will be published in the KEA Website in due course of time, it added.

Check the notification here.