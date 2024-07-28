TN NEET UG Counselling 2024: Official website, documents required, top medical colleges

TN NEET UG Counselling 2024: The online counselling process for admission to 85 per cent undergraduate medical seats in Tamil Nadu is expected to begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the final result of NEET UG and next, state and central counselling agencies will begin the application process on their respective websites. Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling is expected to begin soon on tnmedicalselection.net (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In Tamil Nadu, NEET UG counselling is carried out by the Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). Candidates have to apply online with their details on tnmedicalselection.net.

In a recent notification, the DMER said that in order to expedite the counselling process, the applicants should be ready with their documents-

NEET UG admit card

NEET UG scorecard

Class 10 marks sheet

Class 11 marks sheet

Class 12 marks sheet

Transfer certificate (after Class 12)

Certificate proof of studying Class 6-12 in Tamil Nadu, if applicable

Community certificate

Nativity certificate, if applicable

Documents of parents in the case of candidates claiming Tamil Nadu nativity for communal reservation.

Community certificate of one parent obtained from revenue authority in Tamil Nadu

Bonafide certificate from Chief Educational Officer for those who have studied Classes 6-12 in Tamil Nadu government schools (for 7.5 per cent special reservation (those who passed HSC in 2022-23 and 23-24 do not need this certificate).

Income certificate of the parent for claiming fee exemption.

Eligibility certificate issued by Dr MGR University, Guindy, Chennai for candidates of boards other than the Tamil Nadu state board, CBSE and CISCE.

Court orders, if any.

Additional supporting documents, if any.

If a candidate is claiming a Management quota minority seat, the following documents will be required:

Linguistic minority certificate (Telugu and Malayalam)

Christian minority certificate.

For candidates claiming management quota NRI status:

NRI status of the financial supporter issued by the Indian Embassy of the respective country under their seal or OCI card

Certificate of relationship between the NRI financial supporter and the candidate issued by the competent revenue authority

Indian Passport of the NRI financial supporter.

NRE (Non-Resident External) bank account passbook of the financial supporter.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2024: Top medical colleges

Eight medical colleges of Tamil Nadu are among the top 100 in the country as per the NIRF 2023 rankings. These are:

Christian Medical College, Vellore (NIRF rank 3)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore (6)

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai (11)

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai (18)

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai (20)

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai (21)

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore (40)

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education, Kelambakkam (48).