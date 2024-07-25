Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: DMER releases list of documents required

TN NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has released the list of documents required for undergraduate medical counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats. Candidates who want to participate in TN NEET UG counselling 2024 can check the notification on tnmedicalselection.net. NEET UG final result live updates TN NEET UG counselling 2024: List of documents released

The online counselling process for undergraduate medical counselling in Tamil Nadu is expected to begin soon after the announcement of revised NEET UG results by the National Testing Agency.

In the notification dated July 24, the DMER said there is a need for an expedited counselling and candidates wishing to apply for medical and dental seats in Tamil Nadu should be ready with their documents.

Here's the list shared by the DMER:

For all candidates:

NEET UG admit card and scorecard.

Class 10 marks sheet (both sides of certificate)

Class 12 marks sheet (both sides)

Class 11 makes sheet (both side)

Transfer certificate obtained after Class 12

Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to 12 for candidates who have studied in Tamil Nadu

Community certificate

Nativity certificate (if applicable)

Documents of parents (for candidates who claim Tamil Nadu nativity for communal reservation)

Community certificate of either one of the parents obtained from the competent revenue authority in Tamil Nadu.

Bonafide certificate from Chief Educational Officer. This is mandatory for all who have studied Classes 6 to 12 in Tamil Nadu government for 7.5 per cent special reservation. Students who completed HSC in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 do not need the certificate as their data will be verified with EMIS.

Income certificate of the parent for candidates claiming fee exemption.

Eligibility certificate obtained from the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Guindy, Chennai, for candidates of other universities/boards (except Tamil Nadu State board, CBSE and CISCE).

Court orders (if any).

Additional supporting documents (if any).

For candidates claiming management quota minority status:

Linguistic minority certificate (Telugu and Malayalam)

Christian minority certificate.

For candidates claiming management quota NRI status:

NRI status of the financial supporter issued by the Indian Embassy of the respective country under their seal or OCI card

Certificate of relationship between the NRI financial supporter and the candidate issued by the competent revenue authority, valid Indian Passport of the NRI financial supporter.

NRE (Non-Resident External) bank account passbook of the financial supporter.

For further details, candidates can check the official website.