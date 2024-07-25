NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Final, revised result likely today on exams.nta.ac.in, counselling soon
NEET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the final, revised results of NEET UG 2024 today, July 25. On Tuesday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the revised final result of NEET UG 2024 will be declared within the next two days. When declared, the students can check it on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to follow the IIT Delhi’s recommendation on the controversial Physics question and re-tally the results. The Supreme Court noted that there was only one correct answer to the question—option 4. It also pleas for a NEET UG re-test and cancellation of the result.
"In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report, and accordingly, the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question," the top court said while pronouncing the order.
The revised final result will change the rank list of over 4 lakh candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.
After the revised final result of NEET UG is announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: What is revised result and why it matters?
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The revised NEET result will be prepared by considering the fourth option as the correct answer for the Physics question.
This will decrease the total score of those who marked option 2 as the correct answer and significantly change the rank list of around 4 lakh candidates.
The 44 NEET UG toppers who were awarded grace marks for choosing option 4 will see their scores get down to 715 from 720 (716 for 179 correct answers and minus one for 1 incorrect answer).
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Check the Physics question
Statement I: Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain an equal number of positive and negative charges.
Statement II: Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum.
In the light of the above statements, choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
(1) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct.
(2) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct.
(3) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect.
(4) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.
NTA considered both options 2 and 4 as correct answers but the top court, based on IIT Delhi's feedback, said that only the fourth option is the correct answer.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Counselling to begin after revised results
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: After the final results of NEET UG 2024 are announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other state authorities will begin the online registration process for undergraduate medical counselling. For AIQ seats, candidates have to apply on mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Revised final result likely today
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA is expected to announce the revised, final result of NEET UG 2024 today, July 25. When declared, the candidates can check it on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.