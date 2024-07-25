NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Final, revised result likely today on exams.nta.ac.in, counselling soon

NEET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the final, revised results of NEET UG 2024 today, July 25. On Tuesday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the revised final result of NEET UG 2024 will be declared within the next two days. When declared, the students can check it on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to follow the IIT Delhi’s recommendation on the controversial Physics question and re-tally the results. The Supreme Court noted that there was only one correct answer to the question—option 4. It also pleas for a NEET UG re-test and cancellation of the result.

"In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report, and accordingly, the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question," the top court said while pronouncing the order.

The revised final result will change the rank list of over 4 lakh candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.

After the revised final result of NEET UG is announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions.

Follow this live blog for the latest details on NEET UG 2024 counselling.