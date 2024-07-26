NEET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA NEET final revised results, scorecard releasing soon at exams.nta.ac.in
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the NEET UG final revised results, scorecards soon. All the candidates who have National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the revised NEET UG result 2024 on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in. The results and scorecards can also be checked on neet.ntaonline.in. ...Read More
Union Education Minister on Tuesday, July 23 had informed that the revised NEET UG results will be declared within the next two days.
The NEET UG result scorecard will be released along with the final result anytime soon. The final result cum scorecard will be issued, indicating the all-India ranks and marks of the candidates. The revised final result will change the rank list of all the candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.
This is the fourth time the result will be released. The NEET UG first result was issued on June 4 and second one was issued on June 30 and third one was issued on July 20, 2024.
After the revised final result of NEET UG is announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions. The dates for the same is awaited.
PS: Candidates must note that a link to download revised scorecards is already available at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. However, it is not the download link for scorecards scheduled to be released today. Rather, the link available on the NTA website for revised scorecards is old and was activated after the result of the re-test for 1563 candidates were announced, requiring all candidates to download their marks sheets again.
Follow this live blog for the latest details on results, direct link, counselling and more.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: List of websites to check
exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
neet.ntaonline.in
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: What did Supreme Court say about re-test?
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: On July 23, the top court rejected pleas for re-test on grounds of paper leak and other malpractices, stating that there was no evidence to conclude that the entire result of NEET-UG, 2024 was vitiated and there was a "systemic breach" in the sanctity of the examination.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Fourth time results to be announced
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: This is the fourth time the result will be released. The NEET UG first result was issued on June 4 and second one was issued on June 30 and third one was issued on July 20, 2024.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check revised final results?
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The final, revised result will be declared on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The result notification will also be shared on nta.ac.in.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Steps to check final revised results
Visit the official website of NTA NEET.
Click on revised NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your revised result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Know about MCC counselling
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: MCC NEET UG counselling is for-
15 per cent all India quota seats in states and UTs
100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU)
ESIC, AFMC seats
IP University seats
AIIMS and JIPMER seats.
Apart from MBBS and BDS, MCC also conducts counselling for BSc Nursing courses offered by central institutions.
Last year, the MCC NEET counselling was held in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Revised results anytime soon
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA is expected to announce the revised, final result of NEET UG 2024 anytime soon. When declared, the candidates can check it on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Check important points for counselling
- The e-mail address and mobile number submitted by the candidates in the NTA online application form will also be used to register on the MCC portal for counselling.
- All qualified and eligible candidates are required to register online on the official website of MCC. Candidates must keep in mind that the registered mobile number or email address will not be changed, and the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW, will not entertain any complaint regarding this.
- Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round are advised to use Laptop or Computer along with the latest registered version of Chrome/Internet Explorer/Firefox/Windows/IOS during the Registration and Choice-Filling process to avoid any technical complications.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: What will change after revised final results are out?
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The revised NEET result will be prepared by considering the fourth option as the correct answer for the Physics question.
This will decrease the total score of those who marked option 2 as the correct answer and significantly change the rank list of around 4 lakh candidates.
The 44 NEET UG toppers who were awarded grace marks for choosing option 4 will see their scores get down to 715 from 720 (716 for 179 correct answers and minus one for 1 incorrect answer).
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Want to know the state-wise list of counselling websites? Check here
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Here's the list of NEET UG counselling websites for different states
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: MCC counselling to begin after final revised results
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: After the revised final result of NEET UG is announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions. The dates for the same is awaited.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Revised final results awaited
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The NEET revised final results is awaited. The scorecard link that is available on the official website is an old link that was activated on June 30 for 1563 candidates who appeared for re-test.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Official websites to check final revised results
exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
neet.ntaonline.in
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Top court rejected re-test pleas
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The Supreme Court on July 23 hearing ordered no NEET UG re-test to be conducted and also cancelled the pleas asking for NEET UG exam cancellation.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: About revised scorecards
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The link to download revised scorecards showing on the website is not a new link that has been activated. Rather, the link available on the NTA website for revised scorecards is old and was activated after the result of the re-test for 1563 candidates were announced, requiring all candidates to download their marks sheets again.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Timeline of result dates
First result: June 4, 2024
Second result: June 30, 2024
Third result: July 20, 2024
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: About revised final results
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The NEET UG result scorecard will be released along with the final result anytime soon. The final result cum scorecard will be issued, indicating the all-India ranks and marks of the candidates. The revised final result will change the rank list of over 4 lakh candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: How to check revised results?
Visit the official website of NTA NEET.
Click on revised NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your revised result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the revised NEET UG result 2024 on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Date and time
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The date and time of NEET UG revised result shared by Union Education Minister on July 23 was within 2 days. So, it is expected to be announced anytime soon.