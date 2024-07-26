NEET UG Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the NEET UG final revised results, scorecards soon. All the candidates who have National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the revised NEET UG result 2024 on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in. The results and scorecards can also be checked on neet.ntaonline.in. ...Read More

Union Education Minister on Tuesday, July 23 had informed that the revised NEET UG results will be declared within the next two days.

The NEET UG result scorecard will be released along with the final result anytime soon. The final result cum scorecard will be issued, indicating the all-India ranks and marks of the candidates. The revised final result will change the rank list of all the candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.

This is the fourth time the result will be released. The NEET UG first result was issued on June 4 and second one was issued on June 30 and third one was issued on July 20, 2024.

After the revised final result of NEET UG is announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions. The dates for the same is awaited.

PS: Candidates must note that a link to download revised scorecards is already available at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. However, it is not the download link for scorecards scheduled to be released today. Rather, the link available on the NTA website for revised scorecards is old and was activated after the result of the re-test for 1563 candidates were announced, requiring all candidates to download their marks sheets again.

Follow this live blog for the latest details on results, direct link, counselling and more.