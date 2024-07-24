 When is NEET UG final result? Here's what Education Minister said after SC decision - Hindustan Times
When is NEET UG final result? Here's what Education Minister said after SC decision

PTI | , New Delhi
Jul 24, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden 2024 NEET-UG.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision on the NEET-UG issue, saying truth has prevailed, and announced that the final results of the medical entrance exam will be declared within two days.

Pradhan hails SC decision on NEET issue, says exam's final results to be out within 2 days (File Photo)
Pradhan hails SC decision on NEET issue, says exam's final results to be out within 2 days (File Photo)

The top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden 2024 NEET-UG, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that the exam was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

Read: ‘Apologise to students’: Dharmendra Pradhan to Opposition on Supreme Court's NEET-UG order

The interim verdict, to be followed by a detailed and reasoned order, came as a shot in the arm for the embattled BJP-led NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

"'Satyamev Jayate'. Truth has prevailed," Pradhan said at a press conference here, welcoming the court's decision.

Read: NEET UG 2024: 5 reasons why Supreme Court refused to cancel examination

The Centre had been saying there was no large-scale leak and the Supreme Court has upheld that, he said and added that the government has zero tolerance for any kind of breach and the sanctity of exams is "supreme for us".

If anybody is found involved in exam irregularities, they will not be spared, the education minister said.

Read: Chronology of events in NEET-UG 2024 case

Pradhan said the NTA will announce the final results for the NEET-UG within two days and added that the exam's merit list will be revised according to the observations made by the Supreme Court.

Attacking the opposition, he alleged that it is trying to create "anarchy and civil unrest" over the NEET issue.

Exam and College Guide
