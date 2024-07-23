‘Apologise to students’: Dharmendra Pradhan to Opposition on Supreme Court's NEET-UG order

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict rejecting cancellation and re-test of NEET-UG 2024, calling it ‘victory of truth'. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked the opposition to apologise to the students(ANI)

"After this historic judgement of the Supreme Court, I would like to say "Satyameva Jayate. When the NEET matter came to light, the Opposition's role became clear after Supreme Court's judgement today. The attitude that the Lok Sabha LoP had adopted until yesterday, invalidating the examination system of the country and calling it "rubbish" proves his mental status," ANI quoted the minister as saying.



“Criticising this, Rahul Gandhi has criticised India. Misleading the students of the country, creating confusion and provoking them for social tensions were all planned part of his politics. By rejecting the electoral results in the country, anarchy and civil unrest have become a part of his strategy,” Pradhan added.



“I appeal to him and all people of Opposition who were involved in such irresponsible actions - they should apologise to the students, youth and parents of the country...You have hurt the country, attempted to create anarchy in the country, conspired to have civil unrest in the country. The country will not forgive you. Political rivalry can be different, but students belong to everyone,” the minister added.



The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud while rejecting the plea seeking cancellation and re-examination, said,"At the present stage, there is absence of material on record to lead to conclusion that the result of the examination is vitiated or that there is systemic breach of the sanctity of the exam."



On Monday, a war of words had erupted between Pradhan and Rahul Gandhi over the NEET issue. The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha had said that Pradhan blamed everybody except himself.



“I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here... the issue is that millions of students in this country are extremely concerned about what is going on and who is convinced that the Indian examination system is a fraud,” Gandhi had said.



(With agency inputs)

