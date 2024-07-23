NEET-UG 2024 hearing: 5 reasons why Supreme Court refused to cancel examination

Supreme Court hearing on NEET: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23, refused to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET)-UG 2024 exam while hearing a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of the medical entranced over alleged paper leak and malpractices. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra passed the order The medical admissions test was held on May 5, while the results were declared on June 4. A protest being held over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 at Jantar Mantar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to the Supreme Court, ordering a re-examination will lead to serious consequences affecting over 23 lakh students and will lead to disruption of the academic schedule, causing a cascading effect in the coming years, Live Law reported.

Reason why Supreme Court refused NEET-UG 2024 re-exam