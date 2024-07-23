NEET UG 2024 final verdict: No NEET re-test, rules SC, says data on record not indicative of a systemic leak of paper

The Supreme Court pronounced the verdict for the controversial NEET UG 2024 exam result. The top court has ruled that there will be no re-test for NEET UG 2024. NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates SC rules no NEET Retest in the controversial NEET UG 2024 hearing(Raj K Raj/HT file)

“Data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam,” mentioned CJI in its verdict for the controversial NEET UG 2024 case.

SC mentioned that materials are absent on record to show results of the exam was vitiated or there was a systemic breach in the conduct of the exam.

SC recorded the petitioners' submissions that there was a systemic failure in the conduct of the exam and the only recourse under the law is to order a re-test. The top court also noted that in such a matter, it was important that there is an urgent need to provide certainty and finality to a dispute that affects the careers of over 2.3 million students.

CJI DY Chandrachud, during the hearing of NEET UG-related matters, proposed awarding full marks to those students who had marked option 4 as the correct answer to the controversial question in the Physics part of the question paper and not deducting any marks from those who had marked option 2 as the correct answer.

Earlier today, the CBI told the Supreme Court that the NEET UG 2024 exam paper was leaked on May 5, 2024, the exam day. The paper was leaked in Hazaribagh and transmitted to Patna, the investigating agency informed the top court.