MHT CET Counselling 2024: Registration window closes today, last chance to apply at fe2024.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be closing the registration date for MHT CET Counselling 2024 today, July 28. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling round have their last chance to do so on the official website, fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET Counselling 2024: Registration window will close today at fe2024.mahacet.org. The direct link to apply is given below. (HT file image)

The deadline is up to 5 PM today.

According to the official schedule, online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission on website can be done till July 28, 2024.

The applications that are registered after July 28, 2024 shall be considered only for NON-CAP seats, as per the official website.

Following this, the document verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode will be done till July 29, 2024.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be released on July 31, 2024, and candidates can raise any objections from August 1 to August 3, 2024.

The final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates will be released on the official website on August 6, 2024.

MHT CET Counselling 2024: Here’s how candidates can register on the official website

Candidates can check and follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

After the registration, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates are advised to check the official website of MHT CET.