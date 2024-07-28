TN SSLC Supplementary result 2024 to be announced on this date

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has confirmed the date and time for SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results. The TN SSLC supply result will be declared on Tuesday, July 30, at 2 pm. Once declared, the candidates can check it on dge.tn.gov.in. TN SSLC Supply result date announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The result of Tamil Nadu HSE or Class 12 Supplementary examination was announced on July 26.

To check the TN SSLC supply marks, candidates must use their examination roll numbers and dates of birth on the login window.

The TN SSLC Supplementary theory papers were held from July 2 to 8. The Science practical examinations were held on June 25 and 26.

How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024

The candidates can check the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supply results by following the steps mentioned below.

Go to dge.tn.gov.in. Open the results page and then the Supplementary examination, 2024 result page. Open the SSLC Supply result link. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Submit the details and check the result.

The result of the annual SSLC examination was declared on May 10. The pass percentage of Class 10 students was 91.55 per cent, the highest in the last three years (2022: 90.07 per cent, 2023: 91.39 per cent).

As per the result press release, a total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the SSLC examination, of whom 8,18,743 passed.

Gender-wise, 4,47,203 boys and 4,47,061 girls passed the examination. The pass percentage of girls – 94.53 per cent – was higher than that of boys (88.58 per cent).