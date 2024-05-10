TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results at tnresults.nic.in soon, direct link here
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai will announce Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 on May 10, 2024. TN SSLC results will be declared at 9.30 am today. The official websites to check TN 10th results are tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination. ...Read More
Direct link to check TN SSLC Result 2024 (not available)
The students who have appeared for the 10th examination can also check their results in their respective schools. The Board will also send result via SMS to the mobile number that is mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools and to individual candidates to the mobile number provided while applying online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: The list of websites to check scores is given here:
The official websites to check TN 10th results are tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.
TN 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check TNDGE Class 10 results
Open the TN SSLC result website – tnresults.nic.in.
Now, open the result link.
Put your registration number and date of birth.
Login to check marks.
TN SSLC Result 2024: Number of candidates
This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Schools to have results
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: The students who have appeared for the 10th examination can also check their results in their respective schools.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: No toppers names to be announced
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: As per past trends, TNDGE is not likely to reveal names of board exam toppers. However, other details like grade-wise result, pass percentage, gender-wise result, etc wil be announced.
TN SSLC Result Live: Class 10 results releasing in 1 month 2 days
TN SSLC Result Live: DGETN is releasing Class 10 results in one month and two days duration. The last examination of TN SSLC was conducted on April 8, 2024.
TN 10th Result 2024 Live: To be announced in 2 hours
TN SSLC Result: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results will be announced in 2 hours. All candidates are advised to keep their admit card in hand to check marks.
TN SSLC Result 2024: Steps to check marks on mobile
TN DGE will send SSLC result to registered mobile numbers of students. To check it on website, follow these steps:
Open your internet browser.
Type “tnresults.nic.in”.
Tap on SSLC Xth result 2024.
A login page will appear. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Post it and check your results on the next page.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 2022
TN SSLC overall pass percent in 2022: 90.1 per cent
Girls' pass percentage: 94.4 per cent
Boys' pass percentage: 85.8 per cent.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Keep these information in hand to check marks
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Students are advised to keep their board exam roll number and registration number ready. One of these two information and date of birth will be required to login to the result page.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Steps to check marks
Go to tnresults.nic.in or any other official website mentioned here.
Go to the SSLC result page.
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Login and check your result online.
Save the result page.
TN SSLC Result: Class 10 results via SMS
TN DGE has informed that students will receive SSLC results on their registered mobile numbers as well. To check marks online, go to tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in after 9.30 am.
TN SSLC Result 2024: Pass percentage of last 5 years
2022: 90.1% students pass
2021: 100 %
2020: 100 %
2019: 95.2%
2018: 94.5%
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Login details required
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: To check TN SSLC results online, students have to use registration number and date of birth.
Tamil Nadu Board Result: Where to check Class 10 marks
After the official announcement of results, students can go to these websites and check their marks – tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result: When was Class 10 exams conducted?
Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam was held in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm across the state at various exam centres.
TN SSLC Result: List of websites to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
TN SSLC Result 2024: Details required to check marks
Tamil Nadu Class 10 results can be checked using the board exam registration number and date of birth.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: How to download marksheet
· Go to tnresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here.
· On the homepage, find and click on the Class 10 result link.
· Enter registration number and date of birth.
· Submit and view result.
· For future use, save a copy of the e-marks sheet.
Tamil Nadu Board Result: Appeared and passed candidates of 2023
In 2023, a total of 9,14,320 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 4,59,303 were boys and 4,55,017 were girls. Out of the total 4,04,904 boys passed and 4,30,710 girls passed.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result: Last year government school results
In 2023, the TN SSLC results was announced on May 19. The statistics of government school results are given here.
Appeared: 4,39,475
Pass: 384325
Pass percentage: 87.45 per cent.
TN SSLC Result: Login details required
Registration number.
Date of birth.
TN SSLC Result 2024: Class 10 board exam dates
Tamil Nadu 10th board examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination was conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm across the state at various exam centres.
TN 10th Result 2024 Live: Result link to be activated at 9.30 am
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10 result link will be activated at 9.30 am today.
Tamil Nadu Board Result: Check TN SSLC marks on mobile
The Board will send TN SSLC result via SMS to the mobile number that is mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools and to individual candidates to the mobile number provided while applying online.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result: Number of candidates
This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination.
TN SSLC Result: Websites to check
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
TN SSLC Result 2024: How to check marks online
- Visit the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Where to check
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th board examination can check their results on the official website DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked by appeared candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Date and time
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results will be announced at 9.30 am today, May 10, 2024.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result: Number of candidates
This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination.
TN SSLC Result: Websites to check
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
TN SSLC Result 2024: How to check marks online
- Visit the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Where to check
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th board examination can check their results on the official website DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked by appeared candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in.
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Date and time
TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results will be announced at 9.30 am today, May 10, 2024.