TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results releasing on May 10, updates here

TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, will declare the TN SSLC Result 2024 on May 10, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th results will be announced at 9.30 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the Class 10 results on the official website of DGE, TN, at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked by appeared candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More

The TN 10th result link will be activated at 9.40 am tomorrow. The roll number and registration number is required to check the scores on the official websites.

This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination across the state. Tamil Nadu SSLC exam was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024 at various exam centres in the state. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination was conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more details.