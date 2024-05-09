Edit Profile
    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results releasing on May 10, updates here

    May 9, 2024 7:09 PM IST
    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results releasing on May 10. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results releasing on May 10
    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results releasing on May 10

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, will declare the TN SSLC Result 2024 on May 10, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th results will be announced at 9.30 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the Class 10 results on the official website of DGE, TN, at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked by appeared candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More

    The TN 10th result link will be activated at 9.40 am tomorrow. The roll number and registration number is required to check the scores on the official websites. 

    This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination across the state. Tamil Nadu SSLC exam was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024 at various exam centres in the state. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination was conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more details. 

     

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 9, 2024 7:09 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Login credentials

    Roll number

    Registration number

    May 9, 2024 6:40 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared in the examination?

    Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination across the state this year. 

    May 9, 2024 6:26 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024.

    May 9, 2024 6:21 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: When will result link be activated?

    The result link will be activated at 9:40 am tomorrow. 

    May 9, 2024 6:10 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: List of websites

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

    results.digilocker.gov.in

    May 9, 2024 6:04 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024: How to check scores when released

    Visit the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.

    Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

    Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 9, 2024 4:54 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024: Where to check 

    Candidates can check the Class 10 results on the official website of DGE, TN, at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked by appeared candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in.

    May 9, 2024 4:49 PM IST

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Date and time 

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Date: May 10, 2024 

    TN SSLC Result 2024 Time: 9.30 am 

    News education board exams TN SSLC Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results releasing on May 10, updates here

