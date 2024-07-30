TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supply results today

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will announce the SSLC (Class 10th) Supplementary exam results today, July 30. TN SSLC Supply results will be declared at 2 pm, after which the candidates can check their marks on dge.tn.gov.in. The result may also be displayed on tnresults.nic.in....Read More

To check their marks, candidates need to use the Supplementary examination roll number and date of birth.

TN SSLC Supplementary result 2024 date: July 30

TN SSLC Supplementary result time: 2 pm

Official websites to check TN SSLC Supply results 2024: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

The result of the HSE (Class 12) Supplementary examination was declared earlier this month (July 26).

Steps to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024

Open the board's website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Go to the results section and then open the Supplementary result 2024 page.

Open the SSLC Supply result link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the spaces provided for it.

Submit the details and check your result.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary examination was held from July 2 to 8, in single shifts. Practical examinations for Science subjects were held on June 25 and 26.

This year, a total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the SSLC annual examination, the result of which was declared on May 10. As many as 8,18,743 students passed the examination. The pass percentage of 91.55 per cent in the 2024 SSLC exam was the highest in the last three years (2022: 90.07 per cent, 2023: 91.39 per cent).

A total of 4,47,203 boys and 4,47,061 girls passed the examination. The pass percentage of girls – 94.53 per cent – was higher than that of boys (88.58 per cent).

