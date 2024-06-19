 TN SSLC Supply hall ticket 2024 on June 24 at dge.tn.gov.in; practical tests on June 25, 26 - Hindustan Times
TN SSLC Supply hall ticket 2024 on June 24 at dge.tn.gov.in; practical tests on June 25, 26

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2024 07:24 PM IST

Students who will appear in the examination can download the hall tickets from dge.tn.gov.in after it is released.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced that hall tickets for the SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary examination will be issued on June 24. Students who will appear in the examination can download the hall tickets from dge.tn.gov.in after it is released. Also check: TN HSC hall ticket 2024 live updates.

TN SSLC Supply hall ticket 2024 on June 24 at dge.tn.gov.in (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
TN SSLC Supply hall ticket 2024 on June 24 at dge.tn.gov.in (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination without admit cards, it said.

The DGE has also informed that the Science practical examination for SSLC candidates will take place on June 25 and 26.

Read: TN HSC 1st year revaluation, retotaling results to be declared on June 21, here's how to download marks

How to download TN SSLC exam 2024 hall ticket

  1. Go to dge.tn.gov.in
  2. Open the hall ticket tab.
  3. Next, open the SSLC Supplementary examination hall ticket download link.
  4. Provide the requested login details.
  5. Check and download the admit card.

The result of the Tamil Nadu SSLC examination was announced on May 10. This year, the pass percentage is 91.55 per cent, which is the highest in the last three years ( 91.39 per cent in 2023 and 90.07 per cent in 2022).

A total of 8,94,264 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom 8,18,743 passed.

Of the total candidates who cleared the exam, 4,47,203 are boys and 4,47,061 are girls. Notably, the pass percentage of girls – 94.53 per cent – was higher than boys (88.58 per cent).

For further details about the TN SSLC supplementary examination, the students can check the official website of the board.

Exam and College Guide
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
