Wednesday, June 19, 2024
    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary admit card releasing today

    June 19, 2024 11:02 AM IST
    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: DGETN Class 12 supplementary admit card releasing today, June 19, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on June 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. As per the official notice, the admit card for Class 12 supply examination will be released in the afternoon of June 19. All appearing candidates can download it by entering their Application Number or Permanent Register No. and Date of Birth. ...Read More

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on download link, how to download and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Exam date and timings

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Steps to download admit card

    Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

    Click on TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the hall ticket and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: June/July admit card today

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “Candidates who have applied for June/July 2024 Secondary Secondary Supplementary Examination can download their Hall Admit Cards from 19.06.2024 (Wednesday) afternoon through the website www.dge.tn.gov.in.”

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: To be out today afternoon

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The admit card will be out today in the afternoon. The link will be shared here.

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Login details needed

    Application Number or Permanent Register No.

    Date of Birth

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: List of websites

    dge.tn.gov.in

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Shift of exam

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Exam dates

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at various exam centres.

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Login details needed

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: All appearing candidates can download it by entering their Application Number or Permanent Register No. and Date of Birth.

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Where to check admit card?

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Candidates who will appear for Class 12 supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Date and time

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 date: June 19, 2024

    TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 time: Afternoon

