TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary admit card releasing today

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: DGETN Class 12 supplementary admit card releasing today, June 19, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: DGETN 12th supplementary admit card today

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on June 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. As per the official notice, the admit card for Class 12 supply examination will be released in the afternoon of June 19. All appearing candidates can download it by entering their Application Number or Permanent Register No. and Date of Birth. ...Read More

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on download link, how to download and other details.