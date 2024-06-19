TN HSC 1st year revaluation, retotaling results to be declared on June 21, here's how to download marks

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will release the TN HSE first-year revaluation results 2024 on June 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download their statement of marks by registering their registration number and date of birth details on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. (HT)

According to the official notification, a list of roll numbers of the candidates whose marks have been changed after applying for Re-total and Revaluation will published. Such candidates can download the statement of marks containing the revised marks from the official website.

Candidates can download their statement of marks by registering their registration number and date of birth details on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Officials also informed that candidates whose marks have not been revised, their roll numbers will not be mentioned in the published list on the official website.

Steps to download TN HSE first-year revaluation results 2024:

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the TN HSC first-year Re-evaluation results 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details like registration number and date of birth details

Click on submit and your result will be displayed

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

