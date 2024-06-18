TN HSC Revaluation, retotaling results out at dge.tn.gov.in, here is direct link to check

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) released the TN HSE revaluation results 2024 on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Officials released a set of roll numbers of the candidates whose marks have changed after retotal/ revaluation. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Officials released a set of roll numbers of the candidates whose marks have changed after retotal/ revaluation. Candidates whose number is mentioned can also download their provisional mark certificate using the direct link mentioned below.

Direct Link to check results

Direct Link to download provisional mark certificate

TN 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres. The examination started at 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN HSC Revaluation results 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.