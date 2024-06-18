 TN HSC Revaluation, retotaling results out at dge.tn.gov.in, here is direct link to check - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TN HSC Revaluation, retotaling results out at dge.tn.gov.in, here is direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 18, 2024 04:55 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) released the TN HSE revaluation results 2024 on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Officials released a set of roll numbers of the candidates whose marks have changed after retotal/ revaluation. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
Officials released a set of roll numbers of the candidates whose marks have changed after retotal/ revaluation. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Officials released a set of roll numbers of the candidates whose marks have changed after retotal/ revaluation. Candidates whose number is mentioned can also download their provisional mark certificate using the direct link mentioned below.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Direct Link to check results

Direct Link to download provisional mark certificate

TN 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres. The examination started at 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN HSC Revaluation results 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / TN HSC Revaluation, retotaling results out at dge.tn.gov.in, here is direct link to check
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On