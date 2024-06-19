TN HSC 2nd year Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in, here’s how to download

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release TN HSC 2nd year Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on June 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. The hall tickets will be released in the afternoon. TN HSC 2nd year Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

As per the official notice, “You can register your Application Number or Permanent Register No. and Date of Birth on the page and download your exam admit card.”

TN HSC 2nd year Supply Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The re-evaluation results for TN HSC 2nd year was released on June 18, 2024. The link to check the re-valuation results is available to candidates on the official website of DGETN.