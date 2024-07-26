TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024: DGETN HSC +2 supply results out, direct link here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024 on July 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024: DGETN HSC +2 supply results out, link here

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary examination was conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The results of Class 12 supplementary examination can be checked by candidates by using the roll number and date of birth. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your supply result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reevaluation results for Class 12 was announced on June 18, 2024 and the main examination result was announced on May 6, 2024.

This year a total of 7,60,606 candidates have appeared for Tamil Nadu HSC board examination out of which 4,08,440 are girls and 3,52,165 are boys. A total of 7,19,196 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 94.56%.

The overall pass percentage of girls was 96.44%, whereas the pass percentage of boys was 92.37%. The pass percentage of transgender was 100%. The Science stream pass percentage was 96.35%, Commerce stream was 92.46%, Arts stream was 85.67% and Vocational was 85.85%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.