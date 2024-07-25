Maharashtra board postpones Class 10, 12 supplementary exams scheduled for July 26 amid incessant rains, details here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has postponed the supplementary examination for classes 10 and 12, originally scheduled for Friday, amid incessant rains across the state. MSBSHSE has postponed the supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 scheduled for Friday amid heavy downpour across the state. (HT file image)

In an official notice released on today, the board informed that for Cass 10, the Science and Technology Part 2, which was scheduled to be held on July 26 has been postponed to July 31. The timing of the exam remains between 11 am and 1 pm.

Similarly, for Class 12, the examination for three subjects, namely, Organisation of Commerce and Management, Food Science and Technology, and MCVC, will now be held on August 9 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

As per the MSBSHSE, there will be no changes in the remaining exams.

Furthermore, the board has also stated that those who could not attend for the exam held on Thursday owing to the downpour will be allowed to appear for a re-examination.

It may be mentioned here that the Class 10 supplementary exams were originally scheduled to be held from July 16 and 30, whereas for Class 12, the exams were scheduled from July 16 to August 8.

This year, the regular Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024, wherein more than 15 lakh candidates had appeared. The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 were declared on May 27. An overall pass percentage of 95.81 percent was recorded.

Likewise, Maharashtra HSE or Class 12 results were announced on May 21, wherein a total of 93.31 percent students had passed. Over 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exam this year.