NEET UG result 2024: Revised merit list not out yet, awaited at exams.nta.ac.in, get details

NEET UG 2024 revisit merit list has not been released yet. A PIB official informed reporters on Thursday that the revised results for NEET UG (2024) have not been declared yet. The final list is still awaited and is expected to be released on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. NEET UG Result 2024 Live Updates Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised merit list can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in once released.

Once the NEET UG final, revised results are released, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions.

