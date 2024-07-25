 NEET UG result 2024: Revised merit list not out yet, awaited at exams.nta.ac.in, get details | Education - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
NEET UG result 2024: Revised merit list not out yet, awaited at exams.nta.ac.in, get details

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2024 07:01 PM IST

A PIB official informed reporters on Thursday that the revised results for NEET UG (2024) have not been declared yet.

NEET UG 2024 revisit merit list has not been released yet. A PIB official informed reporters on Thursday that the revised results for NEET UG (2024) have not been declared yet. The final list is still awaited and is expected to be released on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. NEET UG Result 2024 Live Updates

Officials clarified that the revised merit list is yet to be released and students need to await for an official information regarding the same. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised merit list can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in once released.

Once the NEET UG final, revised results are released, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions.

Also Read: Amid NEET UG row, Centre dismisses paper leakage in recruitment examinations conducted by UPSC, SSC and more

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / NEET UG result 2024: Revised merit list not out yet, awaited at exams.nta.ac.in, get details
