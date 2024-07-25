Amid NEET UG row, Centre dismisses paper leakage in recruitment examinations conducted by UPSC, SSC and more

There has been no incidence paper leakage reported in the recruitment examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), during the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has informed that unlike the recent controversy surrounding the NEET UG examination, there has been no event of paper leakage was reported in the recruitment examinations conducted by UPSC, SSC, RRB or IBPS during the last two years (Representative image)

"Recently, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET(UG) examination on May 5, 2024 in OMR (Pen and paper) mode. Certain cases of alleged irregularities/cheating/impersonation/malpractices were reported," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

After review, the matter was entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation on June 22, 2024, he said.

In order to provide for prevention of unfair means in public examinations, the government has enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair means) Act, 2024, which has been brought into force vide and subsequently rules under this law have also been notified, he added.