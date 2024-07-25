CUET UG 2024 final answer keys released on nta.ac.in, direct links here

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Candidates can check it on nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in. The results of the entrance test will be announced soon on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. CUET UG result 2024 live updates CUET UG final answer key released (HT file)

The answer keys for the online (computer-based test) and offline (pen and paper) exams have been released separately.

CUET UG final answer keys: CBT

CUET UG final answer keys: Pen and paper or OMR exam

How to check CUET UG final answer key 2024?

Go to nta.ac.in. Open the CUET UG answer key download link for OMR or CBT exam, as required. Download the PDF and check subject-wise answers.

As displayed, several questions have been dropped from the final answer key. The NTA will award marks to the candidates based on applicable rules which were mentioned in the information bulletin.

For the first time, CUET was held in a hybrid mode (computer-based test and pen and paper test). The exam took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18. 21, 22, 24 and 29. A re test was held on July 19

The NTA released the provisional answer key of all subjects on July 7 and invited objections till July 9. Subject experts reviewed the feedback sent by the candidates and it was useed in the preparation of the final answer key.

With the final answer key now released, the next step is the announcement of results.

Candidates who qualify in the test will be eligible for admission as per the cut-off marks set by the universities and based on the choices filled by them. Candidates can apply for admissions after the announcement of CUET results.