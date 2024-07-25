CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How to check scores on exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG result 2024 on exams.nta.ac.in. When announced, the candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth. The main exam was held in May and a re-test was held on July 19. Provisional answer keys for both the CUET exam and re-test have been released, and results are expected next. ...Read More

Along with the CUET UG results, the NTA will also share the subject-wise and total number of appeared and qualified candidates and names of toppers. However, since their is no centralised counselling process, the agency will not publish cut-off marks.

CUET UG cut-offs for admission to various programmes will be decided by the user universities.

The exam was held in a hybrid mode on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, and the answer key was issued on July 7. Candidates had time till July 9 to raise objections, if any. Around 13.48 lakh students took the test this year.

