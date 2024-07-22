Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 for practical exams out, download link here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 for practical examination. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 practical supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 for practical exams out, link here

The supplementary practical examinations will begin on July 25 and will end on July 30, 2024. All the candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Supplementary exam 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those regular candidates whose supplementary practical examination fee has not been deposited online by the concerned school/centre, they will have to pay Rs. 2200/- and for self-study candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹2250/- in the name of Secretary Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer and deposited at the examination centre.

The main or theoretical examination will begin from August 1, 2024.

RBSE Class 12 result was announced on May 20, 2024 for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. The overall pass percentage in Arts stream has been recorded at 96.88 %, whereas 97.73% has been registered in Science stream. In Commerce, the pass percentage has been recorded at 98.95%.

Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024, and the Class 12 CWSN examination was held from March 1 to April 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.