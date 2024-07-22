Haryana D.El.ED Admit Card 2024 for July exam released at bseh.org.in, download link here

Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released Haryana D.El.ED Admit Card 2024 for July exam on July 22, 2204. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana D.El.ED Admit Card 2024 for July exam released, download link here

The admit card has been released for D.El.Ed 1st & 2nd Year (Re-appear & Fresh) Exam July/August 2024.

The mercy chance to students and teachers of D.El.Ed admission year 2019-21 and 2020-22 (first/second year) and 2021-23 first and second year (re-appear) and 2022-24 first year (re-appear) and second year. (Regular) Examination July-2024 will begin on July 30, 2024. The examination will be held on July 30, August 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 2024.

Haryana D.El.ED Admit Card 2024 for July exam: How to download

To download the admit card from the website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana D.El.ED Admit Card 2024 for July exam link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CSIR UGC NET July Admit Card 2024 out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

Candidates who will appear for the July examination will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned and duly attested photograph. All appearing candidates should follow the instructions available on the admit card.

As per the official notice, the eternal practical examination related to D.El.Ed (Regular/Re-Appear/Mercy Chance) examination July-2024 will be conducted in the respective DIET and internal practical examinations will be conducted in the respective educational institutions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.