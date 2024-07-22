CSIR UGC NET July Admit Card 2024 out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET July Admit Card 2024 on July 22, 2024. The direct link to download the admit card is available on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET July Admit Card 2024 out, direct link to download here

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 examination will be held on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The examination on July 25 and 26 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card for the said examination (subject wise) from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET July Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET July Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA will conduct Joint CSIR UGC NET examination July 2024 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor/ PhD in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for further reference. Incase, candidates faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET July, 2024 he/she can contact NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an email at csirnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.