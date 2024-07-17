Kerala SET July Admit Card 2024 released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, download link here

LBS Centre for Science & Technology has released Kerala SET July Admit Card 2024. The admit card for State Eligibility Test can be checked and downloaded from the official website of LBSCST at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Kerala SET July Admit Card 2024 released, download link here

Kerala SET examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2024. The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. There are 31 subjects for Paper II in the examination.

For Paper I, there will be 120 questions with 60 questions each for Part A and Part B. Each question shall carry one mark. For Paper II, there shall be 120 questions carrying one mark each for the subjects under Paper II except for Mathematics and Statistics. For Mathematics and Statistics there shall be only 80 questions carrying 1.5 marks each.

Kerala SET July Admit Card 2024: How to download

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of LBSCST at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Click on Kerala SET July Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any queries and help regarding Kerala SET, candidates can email at lbscentre@gmail.com or call the helpline numbers: 0471-2560311,312,313, 8547522369 (mobile) and 9400923669 (WhatsApp only). For more related details candidates can check the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology.