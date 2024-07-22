HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results 2024 declared at bseh.org.in, 50.92% pass percentage registered

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has declared the result of the Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment examinations. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in. HBSE Haryana class 12 compartment results 2024 out, overall pass percentage recorded at 50.92%. (HT file image)

Sharing details of the results, HBSE Chairman Dr VP Yadav said in a press statement that the pass percentage of Class 12 compartment exams stood at 50.92 percent.

A total of 20749 candidates had registered for the Senior Secondary compartment examination, which includes 12563 boys and 8186 girls.

Out of these, 10566 passed and 9198 candidates got compartment.

Notably, the compartment examination for Class 12 was conducted on July 3, 2024, at 75 centers across the state.

As per Dr Yadav, the results were declared in record time due to the use of digital marking of the answer sheets. He further informed that the candidates can apply online for re-checking/revaluation of their answer sheets along with the prescribed fee till 20 days from the date of declaration of result.

The BSEH Chairman had earlier informed that elaborate arrangements were made by the Education Board to maintain the integrity credibility and dignity of the examinations.

It may be mentioned here that the regular Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2024 were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024, at various exam centers across the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift on all days. However, on some days, it was conducted from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and on other days, it was held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Haryana 12th Result 2024 for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams was declared on April 30 wherein an overall pass percentage of 85.31 percent was recorded.