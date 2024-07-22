BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last day of examination today, commission says exam conducted in clean and fair manner, details here

The Bihar Teacher Appointment Competitive Re-examination (TRE-3.0) has entered its last leg today. The examination, which is being conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is being held in two shifts today – the first shift began at 9:30 AM and ended at 12 noon, whereas the second shift will start from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. BPSC TRE 3,0 2024: The examination will end today, July 22. (Photo by Santosh Kumar)

Notably, the examination began on July 19 and was held in a single shift until July 21. In this regard, the BPSC issued an official notice on Sunday, wherein it informed that the TRE 3.0 was conducted peacefully and without any malpractices in a total of 288 exam centers in 27 districts of Bihar, adding that the attendance of the candidates was approximately 94.45 percent.

The BPSC further added that it had arranged modern technology in order to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. It said that a control room was also set up at the district level and in the Commission office to monitor the exam. Apart from this, mandatory frisking was arranged at the examination center, the commission said.

Also read: Increased budgetary outlays for education, as well as enabling reforms, key for India to reclaim its historical place

The BPSC said that a total of 22 candidates from 11 districts had been caught in cases of impersonation, adding that appropriate action is being taken by registering an FIR against all such candidates under relevant sections of 'Bihar Examination Conducting Act, 1981' and 'Indian Code of Justice'.

The Commission said it is “permanently debarring these candidates from all the upcoming examinations and is informing all the other Public Service Commissions of the country in this regard.”

Also read: CSIR UGC NET July Admit Card 2024 out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

The BPSC further informed that the data of all candidates appearing in TRE-3.0 re-examination and other examinations is being matched. “If any kind of discrepancies are found in the above data, then all the candidates (original candidates and candidates appearing in their place) will not be given examination results and an FIR will be filed under the relevant sections of the Bihar Examination Conducting Act, 1981.”

Also read: TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024 awaited: Where, how to check scores online

Such candidates, the commission said, will be debarred from all examinations held by it, and financial penalty can be imposed on their parents as per rules.

It may be mentioned here that the BPSC is holding the third phase of the TRE exam after it was cancelled in March following the establishment of a question leak ahead of the examination by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU).