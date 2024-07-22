Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will release TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024 in due course of time. The Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group-I Services) and Combined Civil Services Examination - Group I-B and I-C Services results when released can be checked by candidates on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024 awaited: Where, how to check scores online (HT File)

The preliminary examination was held on July 12 and 13, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024: How to check

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only and the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The Main Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview. The Written Examination will consist of four papers, out of which Paper I will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in Paper II, Paper III and Paper IV and marks obtained in the Interview will be counted for ranking. The Main Examination answer sheets of Paper II, Paper III, and Paper IV will be evaluated, only if the candidate secures minimum qualifying marks in Paper I.

Through this recruitment drive, 90 posts will be filled in Group 1 services, 29 posts will be filled in Group I-B and I-C Services. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.