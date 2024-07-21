TNPSC group 4 result 2024 awaited, where and how to check marks

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducted the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-IV Services) in June and is expected to announce its results next. Once declared, the candidates can check the TNPSC group 4 result on the following official websites of the commission- TNPSC group 4 results will be announced on tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in(Unsplash)

The recruitment examination for over 6000 group 4 vacancies under various departments of the Tamil Nadu government was held on June 9, in a single shift – from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The provisional answer key was hosted on the commission's website on June 18. Next, the result of the exam will be declared.

The TNPSC Group 4 final answer keys will be published on the commission’s website only after the completion of the entire selection process.

How to check TNPSC group 4 result 2024

Go to tnpsc.gov.in. Go to recruitments and open the results tab and then go to the latest results page. Open the group 4 result link. If required, provide your login details. Submit it and check the TNPSC group 4 result on the next page. Save a copy of the result page for later use.

In the TNPSC group 4 exam, there was a single paper, and questions were of SSLC or Class 10 standard. The paper was divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test, having 100 questions for 150 marks, and Part B – General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

The second part of the answer sheets (Part B) will be evaluated only if a candidate secures the minimum qualifying marks of 40 per cent (60 Marks) in the first part. The total marks secured in Part-A and Part-B taken together will be considered for ranking, the commission said.