 TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 6244 vacancies up to February 28 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 6244 vacancies up to February 28

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 6244 vacancies up to February 28

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply up to February 28, 11:59 pm on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the application process for 6,244 group 4 vacancies at various state government departments. Eligible candidates can apply up to February 28, 11:59 pm on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply on tnpsc.gov.in (screenshot of the official website)
TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply on tnpsc.gov.in (screenshot of the official website)

After the application window is over, an application correction window will be provided between March 4 and March 6.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The recruitment examination will be held on June 9, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Exam pattern

There will be a single paper in the examination and questions will be on SSLC or Class 10 standard. The paper will be divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test will have 100 questions for 150 marks. Part B consists of General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

Direct link to apply

Age limit

The candidates should have completed the age of 18 years and should not have completed 32 years as on July 1, 2024 for all the posts, except for the posts of Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth).

For these posts, candidates should be between 21-32 years old as on July 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

To check post-wise eligibility criteria, application process and other details, click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On