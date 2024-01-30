TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 6244 vacancies up to February 28

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the application process for 6,244 group 4 vacancies at various state government departments. Eligible candidates can apply up to February 28, 11:59 pm on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply on tnpsc.gov.in (screenshot of the official website)

After the application window is over, an application correction window will be provided between March 4 and March 6.

The recruitment examination will be held on June 9, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Exam pattern

There will be a single paper in the examination and questions will be on SSLC or Class 10 standard. The paper will be divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test will have 100 questions for 150 marks. Part B consists of General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

Age limit

The candidates should have completed the age of 18 years and should not have completed 32 years as on July 1, 2024 for all the posts, except for the posts of Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth).

For these posts, candidates should be between 21-32 years old as on July 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

To check post-wise eligibility criteria, application process and other details, click here.